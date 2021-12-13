Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$21.46 and last traded at C$21.61. 40,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 102,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$865.91 million and a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

