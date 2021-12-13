Morgan Stanley Lowers Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) to Equal Weight

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNXGF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

PNXGF remained flat at $$8.90 on Monday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

