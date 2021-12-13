MotaCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,792.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 79% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $384,616.14 and $1,792.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 196.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,339,764 coins and its circulating supply is 54,707,783 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

