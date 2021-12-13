mStable USD Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.12 million and approximately $464,542.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,551.84 or 0.99256778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00033890 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.26 or 0.00793729 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.