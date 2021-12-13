MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYTE shares. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE MYTE opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.87. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.65 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Equities analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,790,000 after buying an additional 2,327,417 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $18,986,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $15,555,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 444,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,226,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

