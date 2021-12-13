Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 5.6%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares were down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.94 and last traded at $91.94. Approximately 315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.44.

Several research firms have commented on NBR. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $745.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.41.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($22.81) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

