New Potomac Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 68.1% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 135.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 76,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after buying an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 19.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 12.0% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.75 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.37. The firm has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock worth $482,540,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

