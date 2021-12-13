New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.88

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 1741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New World Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1324 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

New World Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

