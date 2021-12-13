Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 81,944 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,444,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.78. 15,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

