Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,941 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,826 shares of company stock valued at $85,864,321. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $138.98. The company had a trading volume of 279,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,976,844. The stock has a market cap of $167.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

