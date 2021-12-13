Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,974 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 142,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,432. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

