NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Down 2.3%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.23. 1,620,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,240,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.08.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,030 shares during the period. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 318,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.