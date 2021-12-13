NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.80 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.32). 294,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 859,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £587.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.80%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

