NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.05. 7,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,856,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 41,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 356.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at $2,559,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

