Niftyx Protocol Price Tops $0.33 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $16.82 million and $185,103.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00037975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

