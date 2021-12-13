Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NKLA opened at $9.72 on Monday. Nikola has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $39,461,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $44,262,124.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,943,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,290,335. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 52.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 22.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

