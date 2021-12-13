Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.10

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 2417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.