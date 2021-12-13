Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 5%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.47. 99,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,125,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,154,000 after purchasing an additional 124,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,981,000 after purchasing an additional 458,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,922,000 after purchasing an additional 363,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

