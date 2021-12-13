O3Swap Price Hits $1.97 on Exchanges (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the US dollar. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.75 or 0.08013087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,114.41 or 1.00014927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

