Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.51 Million

Brokerages expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce sales of $57.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.78 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $38.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $233.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.64 million to $236.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $241.67 million, with estimates ranging from $239.77 million to $243.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,384,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,201,669 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $7.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

