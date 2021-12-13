OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.47 Million

Brokerages predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post sales of $82.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.90 million to $106.80 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,053.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $141.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $166.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $470.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.20 million to $529.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $938.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.50. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.