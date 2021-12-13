Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ooma by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ooma by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OOMA opened at $19.03 on Monday. Ooma has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $447.21 million, a P/E ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

