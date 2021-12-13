Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $51,952.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

