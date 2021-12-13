Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $16.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $15.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $23.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $37.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $103.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $114.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $125.07 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,003.02 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,028.66. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,817.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,645.86.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

