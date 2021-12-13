Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lovesac in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $81.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17. Lovesac has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 9.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,780,000 after buying an additional 106,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $135,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,878 shares of company stock worth $37,468,996. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

