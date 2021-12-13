Oppenheimer Comments on DexCom, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a research note issued on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $566.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $583.08 and a 200-day moving average of $514.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,846. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

