Oppenheimer Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $95.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,860. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.