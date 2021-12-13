Oppenheimer Weighs in on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

NYSE:EW opened at $121.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.