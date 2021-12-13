Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490,000.00 and the highest is $1.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 million to $2.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.92 million, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $12.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $9.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 4,081,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.