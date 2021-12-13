Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Shares Up 2.2%

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.40. 17,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 67,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

About Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

