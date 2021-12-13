O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.34 and last traded at $45.42. Approximately 53,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 55,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

