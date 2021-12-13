Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report $26.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.73 million and the lowest is $26.28 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $100.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.67 million to $101.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $141.26 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.44) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $64,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,134,712. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $45.49 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

