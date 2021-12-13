Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.50 Million

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report $26.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.73 million and the lowest is $26.28 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $100.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.67 million to $101.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $141.26 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.44) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $64,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,134,712. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $45.49 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.