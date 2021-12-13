Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE OMI opened at $41.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.