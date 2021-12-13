Palladium Partners LLC Has $26.07 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.8% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $329.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock worth $482,540,510 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

