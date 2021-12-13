Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Shares Up 0.5%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. 1,463,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 364,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTHRF)

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

