Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Trading Down 5.7%

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 215.20 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 215.80 ($2.85). Approximately 90,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 91,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.80 ($3.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.39.

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

