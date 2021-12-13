Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

PSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of PSN opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Parsons by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.