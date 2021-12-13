Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66. 18,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,335,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,410 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,898,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

