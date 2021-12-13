PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Trading Down 8.1%

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF)’s share price fell 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 3,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

PayPoint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PYPTF)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

