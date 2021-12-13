PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 4.1%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 1,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,394,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 114.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

