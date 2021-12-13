PegNet (PEG) Price Tops $0.0018

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 71.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. PegNet has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $82.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PegNet has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.83 or 0.08039123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00078574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,187.97 or 1.00574558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002665 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.