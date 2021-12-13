PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will post sales of $21.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $20.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $88.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.54 million to $90.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.10 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $101.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.