Phala Network (PHA) Hits Market Cap of $100.03 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $100.03 million and $13.62 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00038394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

