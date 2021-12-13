Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $84.10 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488,502 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for 1.5% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $84,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

