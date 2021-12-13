PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,864.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $12,864.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00007764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.85 or 0.08045636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,747.36 or 1.00007252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00076867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

