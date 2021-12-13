Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,276 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $74.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.72.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

