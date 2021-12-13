Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 1,247 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $261.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $261.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

