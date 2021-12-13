Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Snap in a report issued on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.32.

SNAP stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Snap by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Snap by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432 in the last 90 days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

