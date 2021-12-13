Playcent Market Cap Hits $1.96 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Playcent has a market cap of $1.96 million and $71,186.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playcent has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00038335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006851 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

