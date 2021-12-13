Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.78 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.78 ($0.16). Approximately 120,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 114,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.47 million and a PE ratio of -58.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Prairie Mining Company Profile (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

